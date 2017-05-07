Mother, son graduate Old Dominion University together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Students at Old Dominion University celebrated their achievements Saturday.

The university held its commencement ceremonies for graduating students.

While families came out in masses to support their loved ones, the event was quite the family affair for a mother and son who graduated together.

Raymond Vittum and his mom, Misty Vittum, both lived out their education dreams together.

"He had a rough start when he was born. We joked around with my husband and said ya know I think i'm gonna have to go to college with him because I was worried about everything. That's what we ended up doing," Misty Vittum said.

"It was really cool to take classes with her and try to beat her on test grades. It's a real testament to people who came to college without their parents I don't know how they did it," Raymond said.

Misty says she enrolled in college after she made sure her kids' academic dreams were fulfilled.