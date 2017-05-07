10 displaced, 2 injured in James City County townhouse fire

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Ten people are displaced and two are injured following a fire at a townhome.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Skiffes Creek Circle.

The homeowner was able to get out of the townhome, but his 15-year-old son was briefly trapped and escaped from the second story window. The boy’s 18-year-old brother was initially reported as trapped, but firefighters later discovered he was not home.

The 15-year-old was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center. His father was treated and released on scene after declining transport to the hospital.

The fire caused extensive damage to the townhome. Two adjacent homes were also damaged in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping two of the families and one family is staying with friends.

Fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The James City County Fire Department was assisted by units from York County, the City of Williamsburg, Camp Peary and the Naval Weapons Station fire departments