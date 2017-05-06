Three-year-old boy seriously injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. – A three-year-old boy was sent to the hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash.
Police and Fire & Rescue crews responded Saturday morning to a crash in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
A preliminary investigation showed that a Ford SUV was traveling on Portsmouth Boulevard when it drove off the road and hit trees.
Fire & Rescue personnel provided emergency treatment at the scene. The driver, a woman, was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The three-year-old was sent to CHKD with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
36.819343 -76.312302