Sandbridge Rd. closed Saturday due to flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Flooded roads are causing issues for drivers yet again in sections of Virginia Beach.

Portions of Sandbridge Road are covered in water, forcing the city to close the road to drivers.

Residents told News 3 Wednesday southerly winds pushed ocean water into neighborhoods, causing flooding that was ‘worse that Hurricane Matthew’.

“I have never seen it this bad,” said Suzy Burlock, a resident of Indian Cove Resort, a nearby members only campground.

Drivers are being re-routed through the NAS Oceana Dam Neck Annex.