Police investigating robbery at Portsmouth CVS

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the CVS in the 1800 block of Frederick Boulevard on Saturday.

According to police, around 2:26 p.m., a man entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery. The suspect ran from the scene with an unknown amount of money.

Portsmouth police say the robbery is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Hampton Roads Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.