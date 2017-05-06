It’s National Nurses Day!

May 6 is National Nurses Day, also known as National RN Recognition Day.

The holiday is a day to raise awareness and recognize the vital role nurses play in society.

It’s also the beginning of National Nurses Week.

This year’s National Nurses Week theme, chosen by the American Nurses Association, is “Nursing: The Balance of Mind, Body and Spirit.”

The week ends on May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Nightingale is known as the founder of modern nursing. She was named “The Lady with the Lamp” because she would make rounds at night.