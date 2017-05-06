Franklin man dropped off at hospital after being shot in neck

FRANKLIN, Va. – A man who was shot in the neck was dropped off at the emergency room at Southampton Memorial Hospital Friday evening.

Officers responded to a home on South High Street in reference to a shots fired call.

While investigating, they received a second call about a shooting victim being dropped off at the hospital.

The victim was being treated for a bullet wound to his neck.

Police say the victim did not cooperate with investigators, claiming he was shot at a different location than S. High Street.

Officers found three handguns and two cartridge casings at the S. High Street crime scene. Other evidence was recovered linking the victim to the location.

The victim was flown by helicopter to a local trauma hospital due to the severity of his injury.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599.