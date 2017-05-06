Demolition of American Cigar Factory in Norfolk to begin Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The historic American Cigar Factory is set to be demolished on Tuesday, May 9.

East Princess Anne Road between Park Avenue and Tidewater drive will be closed until-mid May for the public’s safety.

The detour via E. Virginia Beach Boulevard is:

From E. Princess Anne Road at Park Avenue (heading west) Turn left at Park Avenue Turn right at E. Virginia Beach Boulevard Turn right at Tidewater Drive Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road



From E. Princess Anne Road at Tidewater Drive (heading east) Turn left at Tidewater Drive Turn right and continue into the E. Virginia Beach Boulevard loop Turn left at Park Avenue Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road



The factory was built around 1903.