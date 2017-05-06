Demolition of American Cigar Factory in Norfolk to begin Tuesday

Posted 10:39 am, May 6, 2017, by

(Photo: American Cigar Factory/Facebook)

NORFOLK, Va. – The historic American Cigar Factory is set to be demolished on Tuesday, May 9.

East Princess Anne Road between Park Avenue and Tidewater drive will be closed until-mid May for the public’s safety.

The detour via E. Virginia Beach Boulevard is:

  • From E. Princess Anne Road at Park Avenue (heading west)
    • Turn left at Park Avenue
    • Turn right at E. Virginia Beach Boulevard
    • Turn right at Tidewater Drive
    • Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road

 

  • From E. Princess Anne Road at Tidewater Drive (heading east)
    • Turn left at Tidewater Drive
    • Turn right and continue into the E. Virginia Beach Boulevard loop
    • Turn left at Park Avenue
    • Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road

The factory was built around 1903.