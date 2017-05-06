Demolition of American Cigar Factory in Norfolk to begin Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. – The historic American Cigar Factory is set to be demolished on Tuesday, May 9.
East Princess Anne Road between Park Avenue and Tidewater drive will be closed until-mid May for the public’s safety.
The detour via E. Virginia Beach Boulevard is:
- From E. Princess Anne Road at Park Avenue (heading west)
- Turn left at Park Avenue
- Turn right at E. Virginia Beach Boulevard
- Turn right at Tidewater Drive
- Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road
- From E. Princess Anne Road at Tidewater Drive (heading east)
- Turn left at Tidewater Drive
- Turn right and continue into the E. Virginia Beach Boulevard loop
- Turn left at Park Avenue
- Arrive at E. Princess Anne Road
The factory was built around 1903.
36.855868 -76.270580