NORFOLK, Va. – A 2-year-old boy has died after drowning in his family’s pool Saturday.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Ramsey Road at 1:45 p.m. for a possible drowning victim.

When they arrived, they found a small child laying beside the family pool.

First responders began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The child was taken to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center. Around 3 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.