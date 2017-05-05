We’ve been ‘talkin’ ’bout practice’ for 15 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - 15 years is a long time to practice.

But this weekend, we "celebrate" the 15 year anniversary of Hampton native Allen Iverson's famous rant about practice - arguably the most famous press conference in sports history.

The comments came during a 35-minute Philadelphia 76ers 2002 season wrap-up press conference. The reigning NBA MVP blasted the media for rumors about his possibly being traded, his alleged conflicts with head coach Larry Brown and allegations that he missed practices.

"We're sitting here … I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we're in here talking about practice. I mean, listen, we're talking about practice. Not a game. Not a game. Not a game. We're talking about practice. Not a game. Not the game that I go out there and die for and play every game like it's my last. Not the game. We're talking about practice, man."

Here's the full transcript of A.I.'s rant, courtesy of Philly.com.

To commemorate the 15 year anniversary, some members of your WTKR news/sports/weather team helped "reenact" Iverson's performance.