Virginia Wesleyan softball is using “love” as a driving force towards an NCAA Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - For a program that's known for winning, Virginia Wesleyan's softball team has done the unthinkable this season. The Marlins have tied the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) record for wins in a season (43) and have only been defeated twice this season.

"To have the success we've had, as many wins as we've had, and few losses, it's been difficult to fathom," said head coach Brandon Elliot. Earlier this month, Elliot was named the ODAC Coach of the Year for the third time in four years, and the fifth time overall.

The Marlins boasted numerous selections to the All-ODAC team as well. Junior Cassety Howerin was named the ODAC Player of the Year while freshman pitcher Hanna Hull was the ODAC Pitcher and Rookie of the Year. "I've never been on a team where we were so close, where I wanted to be with them on and off the field," said freshman infielder Kaylah Duplain. The former Kempsville High standout said the off-field chemistry "transfers to on the field."

That, has been the driving force behind the wins. In prior seasons, the Marlins were "outloved" by their opponents, and they made it a priority this season, to love one another so much, that they would be invincible on the field. "This is magical, I don't know how we do it, this is the only team I've been on where I've felt like this," said Hull.

They're hoping that the adjustments they've made to the love meter will help bring home an NCAA Championship.

The selection show for the Division III NCAA Tournament will be Monday at 1 p.m.