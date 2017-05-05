Virginia Beach teacher awarded Citywide Teacher of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Amanda Pontifex from Shelton Park Elementary was awarded the 2018 Citywide Teacher of the Year Award.

The fifth grade teacher was honored by the Virginia Beach Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Aaron Spence at the division’s annual dinner on Thursday night.

On Friday afternoon, Shelton Park Elementary’s faculty and staff congratulated Pontifex with a surprise cake and balloons.

Pontifex has been teaching at the elementary school for three years and in the Virginia Beach Public Schools system for nine years.

She was given the Citywide Teacher Award for her enthusiasm in the classroom and involvement with the Parent Teacher Association.

Pontifex was chosen out of 87 teachers in the Virginia Beach Public Schools system.