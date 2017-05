VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A school bus was involved in a crash Friday afternoon, according to school officials.

There were 21 students on board at the time of the crash but school officials said no injuries were reported.

The bus was traveling from Old Donation School and was rear-ended by a truck.

School officials said there is minor damage to the bus.

The incident happened near London Bridge Road and Damn Neck Road around 4:30 p.m.

