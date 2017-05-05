One killed in Mathews County shooting

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. – One man was killed and a woman was injured Thursday night in a shooting in Mathews County.

Mathews County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene in the 2600 block of Ridgefield Road around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A woman suffered minor injuries from a stray bullet.

A man was taken into custody and transported to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. However, he is not believed to be the suspect in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

