Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Troy Breslow is a singer-songwriter of country music from Yorktown, who has been performing in the Tidewater area for nearly 4 years. His second album "Politics and Roadrage" is set to be released in the summer of 2017.

Wayne Henderson w/Helen White

and Troy Breslow

Saturday, May 6th at 7pm

Barry Robinson Theater and Fine Arts Center

4552 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach

www.tidewateracoustic.org