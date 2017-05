Please enable Javascript to watch this video

V IRGINIA BEACH, Va - John Wesley Ship is scheduled to appear at the 2017 Tidewater Comicon, May 13-14 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

We chat with the Emmy-winning actor, the former Flash and now Barry Allen's father, Henry, and Jay Garrick/Flash on the current The Flash series on The CW network (Tuesday Nights at 8pm on WGNT).

Tidewater Comicon

May 13-14

Virginia Beach Convention Center

tidewatercomicon.com