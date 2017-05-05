× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A soggy and windy Cinco de Mayo

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, storms, and wind to end the work week… Expect widespread clouds, rain, storms and wind today as a large weather system tracks from the Mid-Atlantic to the Northeast. Rain will spread in this morning, generally from southwest to northeast. Rain will be very heavy at times so watch out for localized flooding and ponding on the roads. The worst of the rain will likely push through between 8 AM and 10 AM but scattered showers and storms will continue through midday and the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible. Many locations will see 1” to 2” of rainfall with locally higher numbers possible. It will be very windy throughout the day with south winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35+ mph.

Scattered showers will linger for this evening with rain chances continuing to drop overnight. We will see mostly to partly cloudy skies and lows falling into the upper 50s. It will still be windy tonight with SW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

We will see a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday with scattered showers possible during the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low 70s, near normal for this time of year. It will still be windy Saturday with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. A scattered shower is possible early Sunday but more sunshine should blend in for the afternoon. Winds will relax a bit into the 10 to 15 mph range with highs near 70.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain/Storms (90%), Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers (30%), Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 5th

1834 Tornado: Lunenburg, Nottoway, Dinwiddie, Prince George Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Louisa Co

2004 Severe Thunderstorm: Hanover, Henrico, Prince George, Northumberland Co – Hail 0.75″-2.75″

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.