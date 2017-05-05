× First Warning Forecast: Drier conditions as we head overnight

After a rainy and stormy morning, we’ll continue with some scattered showers with breezy conditions this evening. Many of us will start to dry out. Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s.

As we head into the weekend, we do have some chances for scattered showers, but both Saturday and Sunday will not be a washout. We’ll start Saturday off dry, but then we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon as a weak frontal system moves in. Highs in the lower 70s. It will still be on the breezy side with winds out of the southwest at 10-20, with some higher gusts.

A few early morning showers are possible Sunday. Then, we’ll see some clearing and sunshine as we head into the afternoon. It will be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Still a bit breezy with winds from the west at 10-15, with higher gusts.

Cooler temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will actually dip below normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Overnight: Overcast to partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Clouds and sunshine. Scattered showers possible in the afternoon (30%). Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 20-30 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered morning showers possible (30%). Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: Low

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.