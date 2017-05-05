Meat sent to stores in Virginia and North Carolina recalled due to E. coli possibility

Meat that was shipped to North Carolina and Virginia has been recalled, according to the USDA.

Marcho Farms, Inc., a Souderton, Pa. establishment, recalled 5,620 pounds of boneless veal, and ground veal, beef and pork products that may be adulterated with E. coli.

The veal, beef and pork products were produced on April 11 and April 14, 2017. The following products are subject to recall:

60-lb.cases of “VEAL BONELESS TRIMMINGS HALAL” with case code “5398” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/2017.”

60-lb. cases of “VEAL TRIMMINGS USDA CHOICE” with case code “98” and “MANFU. DATE” of “04/11/17.”

9-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF” with case code “3122” and “Sell By” date “05/05/17.”

10-lb. cases of “VEAL, BEEF, PORK GROUND FOR MEATLOAF BULK PACK” with case code “3125.”

The items were distributed to retail stores and food service locations in Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

The USDA said the problem was discovered when the Illinois State Meat Inspection Service notified FSIS on May 2 about positive non-O157 Shiga toxin-producing E. coli samples made with source material produced by Marcho Farms, Inc.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.