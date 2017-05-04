Virginia Beach Fire crews fighting 2-alarm fire at Oceanfront condo building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Fire crews are responding to a two-alarm fire in a condo building at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The building is in the 200 block of Lake Drive, near Pacific Avenue and 11th Street.

Virginia Beach Fire Department spokesman Art Kohn says the first alarm was called at 11:20 a.m. and crews arrived on scene within minutes. Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the three-story building.

The second-alarm was called approximately 20 minutes later due to the heavy smoke and flames, as well as the size of the building.

Virginia Beach Fire tweeted that the roof has partially collapsed on the third floor end units. Kohn says that collapse complicated fire suppression efforts.

The fire was determined to be under control by 12:30 p.m. However, crews remain on scene and are actively working to contain hot spots and flare-ups.

Kohn says they are unsure how many residents have been affected at this time since many residents were not home at the time of the fire.

No one was found during primary searches of the building. Secondary searches are underway.

No injuries have been reported to citizens or firefighters.

Pacific Avenue between 12th and 10th Streets is closed at this time due to the fire, according to Virginia Beach Police.

