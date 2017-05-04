× Uber driver accused of assaulting high school passenger in court

Virginia Beach – The Uber driver accused of raping a high school student appeared in court Thursday.

Sewanou Yoro was handcuffed and escorted into the courtroom to face a judge and his alleged victim. No one was allowed in the courtroom when the 19-year-old, a local high school student, took the stand.

According to a summary of the victim’s testimony, the victim, an 18-year-old woman, emotionally walked the court through what she says happened to her on March 4, 2017. She says she ordered an Uber from her boyfriend’s house to her Virginia Beach home. Yoro was the driver. She told the court she was in the passenger front seat of the car when Yoro began asking her uncomfortable questions about if she enjoyed pleasure. She says she was confused by the questions, and instead of continuing the drive, claims Yoro pulled over to the side of the road and used physical force to assault and rape her.

Outside of the courthouse Yoro’s family members shared why they don’t believe the allegations against him.

“It is very hard to see him, he is sad, it is sad. Someone you’re close to and see him like that is very sad. I’m praying that the lord will do something,” said Chris Numon who identified himself as Yoro’s brother. “He has never been accused, he has never been accused, he has no felonies, he is clean.”

A police investigator also took the stand today, she testified that she asked Uber for their information on both Yoro and the victim. Police say Uber cooperated with them but they were unable to provide authorities with all the information they requested. Police say they are still working on getting the information.

When Yoro was arrested he was originally charged with three different crimes, abduction, object penetration and rape. Abduction and object penetration were both dropped earlier due to insufficient evidence, but the rape charge still stands.

Yoro is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail. He will appear in front of a Grand Jury on May 22nd. His trial is scheduled for July 5th.