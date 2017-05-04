Trial for Navy officer accused of espionage set to begin Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. – The court martial trial for a Navy officer accused of being a spy is set to begin Thursday morning at Naval Station Norfolk.

Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin last year entered pleas of not guilty to all the charges against him.

According to U.S. Fleet Forces, Lin is charged with the following UCMJ violations: 3 specifications of Article 92 (violation of a lawful general order), 5 specifications of Article 106a (espionage and attempted espionage), 3 specifications of Article 107 (false official statement), and 5 specifications of Article 134 offenses (communicating defense information).

LCDR Lin has been held in the Navy’s Consolidated Brig in Chesapeake.

News 3’s Merris Badcock is inside the courtroom for the trial and will have updates throughout the day.

Previous Coverage:

