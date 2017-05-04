× Taking Action Against Crime: Hampton Police looking for Rashad Lowery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton need your help to find a suspect wanted for several charges, including breaking and entering.

They’re looking for Rashad Khalid Lowery, 23.

He is wanted for two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, and two counts of conspiracy to commit felony.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “HAMPTONPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web – Hampton Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.