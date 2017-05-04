× Side Hustle: Driving for some extra dollars

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Driving services are quickly becoming one of the most popular side hustles.

Dave Taxson started driving for Uber two and a half years ago.

Uber, Lyft, Order Up and Grub Hub – these side gigs allow people the flexibility to work on their own schedules.

“Whenever you can,” says Dave. “You just pick up the phone and you put your app on and you start driving and stop whenever you want to.”

Dave was looking for some extra money.

“Me and my wife have been going through infertility issues and our insurance c​companies won’t cover our treatments,” says Dave. “So we’re using this money for that.”

Becoming an Uber driver seemed like a good fit.

“I had a brand new car and and I like talking to people and it just got me around town.”

Four days a week, he’s a motorcycle instructor for military members and has served in the Navy Reserves for 17 years. But he found that it was possible to make a significant amount of money during his down time.

“It’s all about how much you work,” says Dave. “But if you hit the hot spots at the right times, St. Patrick’s day I drove for three hours and made $200.”

He thinks this is the best side gig there is.

“It’s great flexible hours, you make your own hours, and if you like to talk to people there ya go you get a slice of somebody life 10 to 30 minutes and its awesome.”