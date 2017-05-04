Norfolk Admirals announce new NHL affiliate

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals have a new parent club.

Thursday, the team announced it’s now the East Coast Hockey League (Double-A) affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. The Predators currently have a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Milwaukee Admirals will serve as Norfolk’s American Hockey League (Triple-A) affiliate.

In their two seasons since rejoining the ECHL the Admirals have been affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers (NHL) and Bakersfield Condors (AHL).

Next season, the Admirals will also have a new logo to go along with their new affiliation.