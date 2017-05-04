Norfolk Admirals announce new NHL affiliate

Norfolk Admirals

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals have a new parent club.

Thursday, the team announced it’s now the East Coast Hockey League (Double-A) affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators. The Predators currently have a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Milwaukee Admirals will serve as Norfolk’s American Hockey League (Triple-A) affiliate.

P.K. Subban of the Nashville Predators. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

In their two seasons since rejoining the ECHL the Admirals have been affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers (NHL) and Bakersfield Condors (AHL).

Next season, the Admirals will also have a new logo to go along with their new affiliation.

 