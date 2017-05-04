Hampton Roads products lead Oakland to victory

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A pair of players from Hampton Roads help the Oakland A’s snap a three-game losing streak Thursday in a 8-5 victory over the Twins.

Jharel Cotton, a Menchville High School alumnus who played at East Carolina University, struck out a career-high nine batters in six innings pitched. Cotton earned the victory to improve to 3-and-3 on the season.

Cotton was helped out by fellow Hampton Roads product Chad Pinder, a Poquoson High School graduate. The former Virginia Tech Hokie went 2-for-3 with two walks, a run and a run batted in. Pinder is hitting .304 this season.