× First Warning Traffic – Thursday’s traffic alerts and road closures for the weekend

THURSDAY BRIDGE OPENING:

James River Bridge at Noon

–

CHESAPEAKE: CENTERVILLE TNPK BRIDGE FULL CLOSURE

Saturday, May 6 at 6 a.m. through Sunday, May 14 at 6 a.m. The installation of a new barrier gate foundation will require the full closure of the Centerville Turnpike Bridge starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 6 through 6 a.m. Sunday, May 14. A detour via Rt 168 Bypass will be marked.

–

HAMPTON BLVD TO CLOSE AT 90TH STREET FOR THE WEEKEND Detour will be in place from 8 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday

NORFOLK – Hampton Boulevard will be closed to northbound and southbound traffic from 90th Street to Greenbrier Avenue, a distance of about a third of a mile, beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, and lasting until 3 a.m. Monday, May 8.

The closure is necessary for construction of the I-564 Intermodal Connector Project.

A detour will be in place. Turn-by-turn instructions to get to the other side of the closure:

Southbound Hampton Boulevard (from Naval Station Norfolk to Norfolk):

Left on Seabee Road

Right on Admiral Taussig Boulevard to I-564E

Take Granby Street Exit

Right on Granby Street

Right on Little Creek Road

Right on Hampton Boulevard

Northbound Hampton Boulevard (Norfolk to Naval Station Norfolk):

Right on Mapleshade Avenue

Right on Laurel Avenue

Right on Beechwood Avenue

Left on Hampton Boulevard

Left on Little Creek Road

Left on Granby Street

Take I-564W loop to I-564W to Admiral Taussig Boulevard

Left on Hampton Boulevard

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, April 28 to Friday, May 5

I-264 East/Berkley Bridge: Single lane closure beginning at the Downtown Tunnel and extending across the Berkley Bridge Wednesday, May 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

VA164 East/Port Norfolk Exit: Single lane closure at Port Norfolk off-ramp Tuesday through Thursday, May 2-5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Ramp will remain open at all times.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 30, 2017 through May 5, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

I-64 east: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) to Industrial Park Drive on May 1-3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows:

Industrial Park Drive: Full closure in both directions underneath the I-64 overpasses between Trusswood Lane and Ridgeview Drive starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8. A signed detour will be in place. Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 30- May 4, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Yorktown Road, at the I-64 overpass: Westbound: Full closure overnight on May 3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Signed detour will be in place. Eastbound: Alternating lane closures on May 3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue,at the I-64 overpass: Both directions: Left lane closures on May 1-5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and alternating lane closures May 4-5, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 30 and May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit; one lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 1-5 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 1-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) will be closed in both directions as follows: Hampton Boulevard will be closed northbound and southbound from 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, until 3 a.m. Monday, May 8, between 90 th Street and Seabee Road. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Single-lane closures, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit; one lane will remain open at all times.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Dual-lane closures eastbound/westbound May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Single-lane closure westbound May 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 1-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Bay Avenue and 4 th View Street.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and single-lane closures at the following ramps. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Eastbound May 1-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Westbound May 3-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and single-lane closures at the following ramps. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Northbound May 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting past Exit 8 (Route 301) and ending at Exit 11 (Route 58). Southbound May 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58).

Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 1-4 from 12 a.m. to noon.

: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:

Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times: May 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 30-May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.

–

Extended lane closures on Frederick Blvd at Turnpike Rd will create new traffic pattern, detour

PORTSMOUTH- Starting the morning of Monday, May 8, southbound traffic on Frederick Boulevard will be shifted and reduced to a single lane before the Turnpike Road intersection. During this traffic shift, southbound traffic will not be able to make a left turn onto Turnpike Road.

A detour for motorists wanting to access Turnpike from southbound Frederick will be set up prior to the intersection at Airline Boulevard. From Airline Boulevard, drivers will head east on High Street and south on Constitution Avenue to Turnpike Road.

The lane closures on Frederick Boulevard at Turnpike Road will last for up to two months so workers can upgrade utilities and signaling, construct new roadway and rehabilitate pavement for the Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project.