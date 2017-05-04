Finally, the Colonel Sanders romance novel Mom always wanted

KFC has published a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. In honor of Mother’s Day.

Because why not?

“Tender Wings of Desire” tells the story of “rebellious Lady Madeline Parker,” who falls for Harland Sanders, “a handsome sailor with a mysterious past.” It’s set in Victorian England and is 96 pages long.

For now, you can get a free electronic copy of the steamy read on Amazon.

KFC says its sales spike by about 40% every Mother’s Day, making it the company’s best-selling day of the year. It sells 6.5 million pieces of chicken to 380,000 families on the holiday.

The novella is part of the marketing campaign for KFC’s $20 Fill Up meal. The company says it feeds the whole family, “so Mom gets the night off to sit back, relax and be whisked away to a faraway fantasy.”

“Tender Wings of Desire” already has three five-star reviews on Amazon. “Fowlest book of 2017,” wrote one satisified reader. KFC did not respond to a request for the author’s name.

KFC has been creative in promoting new meals and sandwiches, most recently tapping Rob Lowe to play the colonel and announce its new Zinger sandwich.