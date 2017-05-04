Norfolk family concerned about missing Marine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A Marine who made national headlines when his wife spoke out, fearing contaminates were making kids sick with cancer on military housing is missing Thursday night.

News 3 spoke to his family who is distraught.

The 34-year-old Marine based out of Norfolk left to go to work early Wednesday morning and never showed up. His family said his phone was turned off and they are frantic.

For 16 years, Staff Sgt. Joshua Whatley has been serving his country as a Marine.

Tiffany Lantz, Whatley's sister said, "He always wanted to be a Marine."

Lantz said he was deployed five times fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Lantz said combat took a toll on her brother mentally.

"I don't care who you are, if you go over there. You're going to come back different end of story. You see things you are not supposed to see as a human being," said Lantz.

She said this week he didn't show up for work and his wife said no one has seen him since early Wednesday morning.

The father of four made national headlines several months ago when his wife posted a YouTube video raising concern that contaminants near military housing in South Carolina were making kids sick with cancer, including their 8-year-old who was diagnosed in 2015.

Now the family is seeking answers.

"We just want him home and safe," said Lantz.

His wife filed a missing persons report with Norfolk Police.

They said they are investigating but do not believe his disappearance to be suspicious.