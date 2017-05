NORFOLK, Va. – The Chrysler Museum of Art has won the first round of a national Museum Dance-Off competition!

The museum won for the Eastern Division and will now face off against The Mob Museum of Las Vegas for the Thunderdome challenge.

Whoever wins that round will get the title for the U.S. and will go on to represent the U.S. in the International Museum Dance-Off on May 8.

Voting began at 8 a.m. Thursday and will be open through 8 a.m. Friday.

Click here to vote!