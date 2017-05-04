AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing from Winston-Salem, N.C.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl missing out of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Cassidy Ann Bottoms was last seen traveling with two men in the 800 block of Old Hollow Road in Winston-Salem.

Bottoms is described as standing 5’1″ and weighing around 114 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tube top, gray and blue palm tree leggings and black Converse shoes. She also has a scar on her left lower lip.

Deputies believe 24-year-old Deshawn Townes and 20-year-old Joffey Cutler took her and that the group may be riding in a silver 2010 Nissan Altima with North Carolina plate BBP-4246.

Cutler is described as a black male, approximately 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and he has a goatee.

Townes is described as a black male, approximately 5’11” tall. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt, blue hat and glasses.

Anyone with information about Bottoms’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or call 911.