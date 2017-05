Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Monday, Baltimore Orioles All-Star Adam Jones was subjected to racist remarks and had peanuts thrown at him while playing against the Red Sox at Boston's Fenway Park - a venue referred to as "America's most beloved ballpark".

In his latest installment of Think with Wink, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler weighs-in on the actions towards Jones, the most embarrassing aspect of the sick situation and shares Boston's response to the incidents Tuesday.