Public asks Suffolk City Council to fully fund schools at budget hearing

SUFFOLK, Va. – Members of the public got the chance to weigh in on the city of Suffolk’s proposed budget for next year, Wednesday night.

The FY 2018 budget includes money for Suffolk Public Schools, which are asking the city for $2 million more than last year. Currently — the city is only proposing to fulfill half of that request.

The school board passed its budget in March, which includes raises for teachers and bus drivers after many expressed frustrations over low pay.

Sid Neighbours, President of the Suffolk Education Association, and others asked council at the Wednesday night budget hearing to fully fund the schools. If not, they’re concerned the raises won’t happen.

At the end of the meeting — council asked the City Manager to find a way to include all the money the schools are asking for.

Council is expected to vote on a final budget later this month.