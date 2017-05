HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Calling all burrito lovers!

Moe’s Southwestern Grill is offering $5 burritos on Friday, May 5 for “Cinco de Moe’s,” a play on the Mexican holiday “Cinco de Mayo.”

The chain is also offering a free t-shirt while supplies last.

The event will last from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

