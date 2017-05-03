× Helping Navy SEALs and other special forces become entrepreneurs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Honor Foundation is helping Navy SEALs and other special operators transition into civilian life and succeed in business. The foundation’s goal is to impact 65,000 families by 2020. To reach that goal, the foundation is holding a two-day intensive class to teach the lean startup methodology to SEALs and other special operators.

The class is taught by Mapquest founder Chris Heivly, who works to provide those taking his class with a set of tools to combat the fear of starting a company from a blank sheet of paper.

Those who have gone through The Honor Foundation have gotten jobs in companies including Airbnb, Uber along with universities including Harvard and Wharton.