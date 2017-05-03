× First Warning Forecast: Grab that umbrella for the end of the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking showers and storms to end your work week.

After a sunny and comfortable day, we’re tracking a quiet night in store. Winds will ease up. We’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s.

For Thursday, we’re tracking a frontal system that will move in from the southwest. Partly cloudy to start the day with highs in the mid 70s. Increasing clouds throughout the day.There is a chance to see a few isolated showers Thursday evening and night, but the rain will really start to ramp up Friday morning. Friday will be a soaker! Expect the heaviest rain and storms late morning and around lunchtime. Rain will likely continue into the evening. Highs in the mid 70s with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Heading into Saturday, we’re looking at a chance for showers and possible storms, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 70s. Drier conditions for Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

We’re tracking much cooler temperatures to start the work week. Highs will be in the 60s!

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Sunshine to start. More clouds in the afternoon. Isolated PM shower possible (20%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and storms throughout the day (90%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

