Dramatic dash-cam video shows small plane crashing on Washington highway

MUKILTEO, Wash. -- A small plane crashed on a Washington highway on Tuesday afternoon, damaging several vehicles but causing no serious injuries, according to reports from Q13 FOX in Seattle.

The dramatic dash-cam video above was taken by Guanting Li.

Investigators said the pilot of the Piper aircraft, a man from Oregon, took off from Everett's Paine Field just before 3:30 p.m and then began losing engine power. He told investigators he was losing too much altitude to return so he attempted to land on Harbour Point Boulevard because it was clear. The plane, however, clipped power lines and then hit a street light, rupturing a fuel cell.

No one was seriously injured, and the pilot and his passenger walked away from the accident.

Nearby resident Ron Cohen, a pilot himself, said of the plane's pilot, "It looks like he did an incredible job."

This video by witnesses, Mr Mrs Ziko on Instagram, show cars involved.

One of the people in a work van said a wing of the plane clipped their vehicle. Amanda Hayes said there was a fireball after that, and she and her co-worker ducked down under the dashboard. Here is an interview with her:

A National Transportation Safety Board agent provided some more details on the pilot's decision-making.

