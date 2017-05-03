Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off N.C. coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. - The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a missing boater on Wednesday.

A sailboat was discovered after it ran aground on a beach near Frisco on Monday.

Richard Tomlinson, 82, of Clearwater, Florida is believed to be the owner of the boat.

Richard reportedly was sailing for Maine when he departed from a marina in Riviera Beach, Florida, the Coast Guard said.

Multiple crews from Air Station Elizabeth City and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Rollin Fritch searched an area covering 2,700 square miles over a 45 hour period.

"Making the choice to suspend a search by no means is a simple decision and a decision the Coast Guard never takes lightly," said Cmdr. Stephen Matadobra, Fifth District Enforcement Branch Chief. "We extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Tomlinson's friends and family in the wake of this tragedy."