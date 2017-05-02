Virginia Beach mom gives birth to baby girl on HRBT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. Newborn Marrielle was resting comfortably in her mother`s arms at the hospital Tuesday.

But her birth is one for the books.

“I was supposed to go to Langley,” Marrielle’s mom Latishe Andrews said. “I felt the contractions coming sooner and sooner and after a while it`s something I left where I knew `okay, I have to push her out.”

In the front seat of her car, Andrews pushed baby Marrielle out at the 15th View HRBT inspection station.

“I delivered her in my lap. It was really fast. I wasn`t expecting that, Andrews said.

The Virginia Beach Army Specialist`s six pound baby girl popped out around 10 Monday night.

Andrews` mom was driving them with her 19-month old was in the backseat.

“I looked to the side and there was head,” Evelyn Andrews said. “I told the attendant 'get somebody here' and I think I need to tie something on the umbilical cord and she said ‘you do’ and I had my shoe string so that`s what I did."

Andrews has only been stationed in Hampton Roads for three weeks.

She came here from Germany.

She says during the ordeal, she wasn’t sure what do but her maternal instinct immediately kicked in.

“I’m not a doctor so I wasn't expecting - like what can I really do. I was surprised I could really do it. I didn't have an epidural or nothing,” Latishe told News 3.

VODT and EMS crews arrived soon after, getting both mom and baby to Bon Secours DePaul Medical Center.

“They cut the umbilical cord. They made sure she was warm."

It's a warm comfort for both mom and dad knowing this special delivery didn't end differently.