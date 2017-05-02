× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moves out, then plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clearing out and cooling down… The line of rain and storms will move out early this morning, for most areas before sunrise. Clouds will clear out very quickly this morning with temperatures starting in the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It will still be windy today with west winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 25 mph.

Wednesday will likely be our nicest day of the week. Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures starting in the upper 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Winds will be lighter tomorrow, shifting from west to north at 5 to 15 mph.

We are tracking another chance for rain and storms to end the work week as a broad area of low pressure moves over the region. Clouds will build in on Thursday with showers and storms moving in Thursday night. Expect clouds, rain, and storms for Friday with winds cranking up again. Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s to end the work week. Even cooler air is set to move in for the weekend and early next week.

Today: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: W 10-20G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Birch, Sweet Gum)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 2nd

1991 F2, F1 Tornado Northumberland Co

2002 Severe Weather Outbreak: Damaging Winds, Hail, Tornadoes

2004 F1 Tornado: King And Queen Co

