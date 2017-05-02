Trial begins for man accused of shooting customer inside James City Co. Farm Fresh

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – The trial for the man accused of killing a customer inside of a Farm Fresh store in James City County started Tuesday.

Police say Air Force retiree Brian Alexander Hicks, 55, shot and killed 34-year-old Gabriel Ryan Maness.

At around 8:05 a.m., police were called out to the Farm Fresh on 115 Norge Lane.

They say Hicks was armed with a .45 caliber handgun and had two other loaded magazines in his pocket.

Police say Maness was shopping in the store when Hicks shot him several times.

Hicks was charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said Hicks and the victim did not know each other and there didn’t seem to be an argument before the shooting. When Hicks spoke to News 3 in April 2016, he said God told him to commit the crime.

RELATED:

Air Force retiree accused of fatally shooting customer inside James City County Farm Fresh

Confessed James City Co. Farm Fresh shooter says God told him to commit crime

Remembering Gabriel Maness – man fatally shot at James City Co. Farm Fresh

Scholarship fund created for children of man fatally shot at James City Co. Farm Fresh