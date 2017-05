If you’re a fan of Thin Mints and Starbucks, this might be the perfect drink for you.

Starbucks has announced the release of the new Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

Found the new #MidnightMintMochaFrappuccino! Now, how to get out of this mint maze… (Available at participating stores in the US & Canada) A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on May 2, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

The newest creation is minty, chocolately and ice cold. It’s available at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Unlike the Unicorn Frappuccino, the Midnight Mint Mocha will be around during the entire summer!

It will even be half off during Frappuccino happy hour from May 5 – May 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.