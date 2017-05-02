Register to vote by May 22 for June primary elections

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The June primary elections are right around the corner!

Primary elections will be held on June 13 across the state for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and the House of Delegates, as well as numerous local offices.

Elections will be held for both the Democratic and Republican parties, however, Virginia law only allows you to vote in one of the party’s primary elections. You must indicate which party primary you would like to vote in on Election Day or when you request an absentee ballot in-person or by mail.

The deadline to register to vote before the June 13 primary election is May 22.

Mailed voter registration applications must be postmarked on or before Monday, May 22, 2017.

Online Voter Registration is also available on the Department of Elections website at www.vote.virginia.gov.

Tuesday, June 6, at 5 p.m. is the deadline to apply for an Absentee ballot application by mail, email, fax, or online.

Saturday, June 10, by 5 p.m. is the last day for absentee voting in person.