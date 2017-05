LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins waived the following players:

LB Steven Daniels

WR Reggie Diggs

LB Rufus Johnson

OL Quinton Schooley

Diggs, a Surry County High School alumnus who played college football at Richmond, has yet to appear in an NFL game. News 3, Hampton Roads’ home for the Redskins, profiled Diggs during last year’s training camp.