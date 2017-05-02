Partake in spring frivolity at the Colonial Garden Party

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Colonial Williamsburg hosts a celebration of spring and May frivolity on the Governor’s Palace grounds Friday, May 5. Thomas Jefferson, the last governor to reside in the Governor’s Palace and the party’s host, will fling wide the palace gates to guests of the community — both gentry and tradespeople alike — from 7 to 9 p.m.

Guests of the 21st century will be attired in inventive variations of 18th-century dress and will be fully immersed in the colonial landscape and festivities of traditional music, dancing, theatrics and games. Activities will include:

An evening walkthrough of the ground floor of the Governor’s Palace

Participation in 18th-century line dances and songs\

Interaction and photo opportunities

A “one night only” staged program of rollicking 18th-century entertainment

A toast to May frivolity by Mr. Jefferson

Scavenger hunt

A cup of punch and a tasting of scrumptious desserts are included with admission. Additional libations are available for purchase on site.

The evening will conclude with an 18th-century style extravaganza of fireworks.

Tickets are $125 per adult. Ticket prices do not include tax. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.

Costumes are available for rent on a first-come, first-serve basis and 48-hour rentals are available at the Colonial Williamsburg Market House. Ticket holders receive a 20 percent discount on costumes and accessories available for purchase at the Mary Dickinson Shop for ladies, and for men at the Greenhow or Prentis stores. Tailoring for purchased costumes is available for the Garden Party on orders placed by April 6. For more information on attire, contact the Mary Dickinson Shop by calling 757-229-1000.

Tickets are available at Colonial Williamsburg ticketing locations, online at colonialwilliamsburg.com/garden-party and by calling 855-296-6627, along with additional information, which is also available by following Colonial Williamsburg on Facebook and @colonialwmsburg on Twitterand Instagram.

In the case of inclement weather, the evening’s festivities will commence on Saturday, May 6.