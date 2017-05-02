Live now: President Trump presents Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to U.S. Air Force Academy

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will present the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the U.S. Air Force Academy on Tuesday.

The Commander-in-Chief Trophy is presented each year to the season’s winner of the American college football competition among the three service academies.

The U.S. Air Force Academy has won the trophy 20 times, while the U.S. Naval Academy has won 15 times, and the Army’s U.S. Military Academy has won six times.