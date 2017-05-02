× First Warning traffic – flooded roads and delays for Tuesday

FLOODING IN VIRGINIA BEACH:

Indian River Rd closed west of Princess Anne Rd in Pungo

Sandbridge Rd closed and New Bridge Rd closed, Sandbridge traffic use Dam Neck

–

ERT WEEKLY MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN TUNNEL CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE Friday, April 28 to Friday, May 5

I-264 West/Berkley Bridge: Single lane closure Tuesday, May 2 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East/Berkley Bridge: Single lane closure beginning at the Downtown Tunnel and extending across the Berkley Bridge Wednesday, May 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from 8 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

VA164 East/Port Norfolk Exit: Single lane closure at Port Norfolk off-ramp Tuesday through Thursday, May 2-5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Ramp will remain open at all times.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 30, 2017 through May 5, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

I-64 east: Single-lane closure from Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) to Industrial Park Drive on May 1-3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Traffic shifts will occur overnight moving the two existing travel lanes on the concrete pavement to the left onto the new travel lanes in the median as follows: May 1-2: I-64 EB from Fort Eustis Boulevard to Industrial Park Drive.

Industrial Park Drive: Full closure in both directions underneath the I-64 overpasses between Trusswood Lane and Ridgeview Drive starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5 until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 8. A signed detour will be in place. Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 30- May 4, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Yorktown Road, at the I-64 overpass: Westbound: Full closure overnight on May 3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Signed detour will be in place. Eastbound: Alternating lane closures on May 3, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue,at the I-64 overpass: Both directions: Left lane closures on May 1-5, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and alternating lane closures May 4-5, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 30 and May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit; one lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures on I-564 Eastbound May 1-5 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures I-564 Westbound May 1-5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, Hampton Boulevard (Route 337) will be closed in both directions as follows: Hampton Boulevard will be closed northbound and southbound from 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, until 3 a.m. Monday, May 8, between 90 th Street and Seabee Road. For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

Single-lane closures, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit; one lane will remain open at all times.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Dual-lane closures eastbound/westbound May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Single-lane closure westbound May 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures and dual-lane closures at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows: May 1-2 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows:

I-64 High Rise Bridge, Chesapeake: Single-lane closures and alternating closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Single-lane closure eastbound April 30 from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Alternating lane closures westbound May 1-2 and eastbound May 3-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk: Single-lane closure overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 2 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closure overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64/I-264 Interchange, Norfolk: The ramp to I-64 Westbound from the inside lanes of I-264 Eastbound will be closed overnight as follows. Access to I-64 Westbound will still be possible through the outside lanes of I-264 Eastbound: May 1-2 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp to I-64 Westbound from the inside lanes of I-264 Eastbound will be closed overnight as follows. Access to I-64 Westbound will still be possible through the outside lanes of I-264 Eastbound:

I-64 Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: May 1-4 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Bay Avenue and 4 th View Street.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Hampton: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and single-lane closures at the following ramps. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Eastbound May 1-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closures at the ramp from I-664 Northbound to I-64 Westbound May 3-4 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes and single-lane closures at the following ramps. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River Southbound, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Northbound May 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting past Exit 8 (Route 301) and ending at Exit 11 (Route 58). Southbound May 1-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58).

Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County : Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: May 1-4 from 12 a.m. to noon.

: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:

Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times: May 1-4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times: