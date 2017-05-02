Burglars caught on camera stealing laptops, computers from Smithfield High School

SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying burglary suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office says three unidentified people entered the Smithfield High School Saturday night into Sunday morning and stole laptops and computers.

Surveillance video shows the three people wearing hoodies, possibly teenagers, walking down a hallway and then entering the school library. Video shows the three moving media carts containing laptops and equipment from the school.

One of the burglars was wearing a gray hoodie, dark colored pants along with gray and possibly pink shoes. The second person was wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and dark shoes. The third was seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and dark shoes. All three individuals have their faces covered.

If you have any information about this incident or know the suspects seen on surveillance video, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.