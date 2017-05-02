Behind the scenes with Joel Osteen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Joel Osteen -- he is seen by more than 10 million viewers weekly on his TV program in the U.S., which includes folks right here in Hampton Roads on News 3 Sunday mornings.

The services at Osteen's 16,000 seat church (the former home of the NBA's Houston Rockets) draw people from all races, all walks of life, from all over the world. We spoke with one woman, getting her picture taken in front of the stage before the service started, who told us she was visiting from Norway.

Since Osteen will be in Hampton Roads Friday, appearing at the Norfolk Scope Arena, News 3 decided to find out what the appeal of the incredibly popular pastor is, so we flew out to his Houston 52,000 member church to go behind the scenes.

Wednesday only on News 3 at 11 we are giving you a front row seat at Joel's 880,000 square foot church AND an exclusive interview with Osteen on everything from his increasing popularity and his critics, to the fears he detailed in his latest book. Also, we take Joel down memory lane and show him a piece of video that had him nearly speechless.

Plus, when you watch my special report Wednesday night on News 3 at 11, how you have a shot at winning a family four-pack of tickets to see Osteen in person Friday night at Scope.