15-year-old walks into Norfolk hospital with gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. – A 15-year-old walked into DePaul Hospital Monday with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police dispatchers got a call about a gunshot disturbance in the 100 block of Glendale Ave., around 4 p.m. on Monday.

After the teen walked into the hospital with non-life threatening injuries police investigated and were able to link the two incidents.

Police then secured the crime scene.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you know anything about this incident call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.